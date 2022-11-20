COMMENTARY: Your Feelings CAN Fail You

As I get older, I recognize that feelings are real and yet, they can be dangerous. Our feelings, if unchecked, can wreak havoc and confusion. Just last week, I received a voicemail from an angry lady. She was livid about something that happened to her and spewed frustration about what others had done. I immediately called her back, and she […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!