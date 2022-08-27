The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

COMMENTARY: Social Issues May Be Tipping Points in Determining Upcoming Elections

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on August 27, 2022

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

Elections are always determined by the issues and concerns of the day. That is how it has always been and that is how it will always be. Life brings us a myriad of challenges and opportunities. How we navigate them is one of the keys to successful living. Many of them become ballot box issues. We look for candidates and […]

