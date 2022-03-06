Come Into My Parlor: Noble False Widow Spider Observed Preying On Bats

By Martin M Barillas A foreign invader is devastating endangered animal species in the British Isles, according to a new study that reveals the first record of a noble false widow spider feeding on Pipistrelle bats. First observed in southern England in 1879, the spiders, also known by their taxonomic name Steatoda nobilis, are native to the Madeira Islands of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!