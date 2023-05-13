Comcast Struggled In First Quarter Earnings As Peacock Struggled In Subscribers

By Rick Ellis NBC Universal’s parent company struggled to find their footing in the first quarter of 2023 on its subscription videos as performance decreased in the first quarter of 2017. Comcast released their Q1 2023 earnings this morning and while it wasn’t a bloodbath, there wasn’t a lot of good news. The company lost 614,000 pay TV customers in Q1, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!