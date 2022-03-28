Cold Weather In The Northeast Leaving As March Turns To April?

By Jessica Storm The harsh cold and biting winds, more typical of January, that gripped the Northeast over the weekend and at the beginning of the new week will soon be a thing of the past, as topsy-turvy spring conditions will yield some warmer weather and perhaps severe thunderstorms during the last days of March, AccuWeather meteorologists say. After many […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!