Civil Rights Leaders Say NFL Must Tackle Stark Absence of Black Head Coaches

In the National Football League, where players are overwhelmingly Black, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), joined a host of other voices arguing that there needs to be more representation in the front office of people who look like the athletes that take the gridiron each Sunday. “Even before Coach […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!