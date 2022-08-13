City of Brunswick Proposed Property Tax Increase

The City of Brunswick Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 7.44 percentage over the rollback millage rate. Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!