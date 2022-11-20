The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
City Council Member-Elect Reggie Gaffney, Jr. to be Sworn in

By Staff | on November 19, 2022

The Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman has scheduled the swearing-in ceremony for City Council Member Elect – Reggie Gaffney, Jr. to be sworn into office. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:30 am and will be held at City Hall at St. James Building, City Council Chambers, located at 117 West Duval Street, Jacksonville, […]

