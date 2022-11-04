Chronic Stomach Nausea Could Be Cured Through Groundbreaking Neural Research

By Mark Waghorn Chronic nausea could be cured by targeting the brain, according to new research. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time. The findings offer hope of combating morning sickness and the side effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we can now better understand the molecular and cellular mechanisms of nausea and vomiting, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!