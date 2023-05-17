CHP Offers Hope For Democracy, Erdogan Falls Below 50%

By Rachmad Imam Tarecha Unofficial results show President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised 49.42%, while the percentage of ballot boxes opened was 99.38%, based on AJLabs election chart. Compared with the previous election in 2018, Erdogran voters fell below 50%. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters at AK Party headquarters on May 15, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey. President Recep Tayyip […]