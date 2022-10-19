The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Chinese Stocks Jump Following Xi’s Bullish Comments On Tech, Emphasis On Supporting Market

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Wayne Duggan The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) jumped Monday morning after China’s President Xi Jinping delivered a speech emphasizing supporting markets. He suggested the long-lived crackdown on Chinese tech stocks may be nearing an end, and encouraged Chinese companies to buy back their beaten-down stocks. What Happened? Xi delivered a speech at the opening of the 20th […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!