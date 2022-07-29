The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Chinese Military Documents Leaked On “War Thunder” Video Game Forum

By zenger.news | on July 29, 2022

By Joseph Hammond A Chinese blogger leaked portions of classified military secrets in a video game forum, revealing the specifications of  top-secret ammunition. This isn’t the first time the popular video game “War Thunder” has been associated with the leaking of military secrets. In May 2021, a forum user posted an image from a Chinese military manual in an apparent […]

