Chimps Tend To Each Other’s Wounds By Putting Insects On Them

By Martin M Barillas Scientists observing chimpanzees applying insects to the wounds of their fellow apes have concluded that this previously undocumented behavior is proof that apes show empathy in the same way that humans do. Researchers have been studying a specific group of chimpanzees, which share 99 percent of their DNA with humans, in the Loango National Park in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!