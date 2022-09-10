Chavis Honored with President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights. Dr. Chavis received the award during a ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta. “On behalf of the NNPA and the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, as well as on behalf of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!