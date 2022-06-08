Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Champion Fulton Dominates Roman For 122-Pound Unanimous Decision 

By B1 | on June 08, 2022

By Lem Satterfield Stephen Fulton transformed what was projected as a tough fight with former champion Daniel Roman into one of the more definitive wins of his career on Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis. Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) demonstrated his numerous boxing skills along with a force of will over the final two rounds of a near shutout unanimous […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!