Cats Tend To Take On 1 Of 5 Major Personality Types

By Saman Rizwan There is a pricetag on owning a cat — but many feline families say their pet is “priceless” no matter what. The average American spends $25,304 on their furball during its life, according to a poll of 2,000 cat owners. For two in three, it’s led to the belief that their cats are truly the queens and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!