Cathie Wood Unravels Fed’s Domino Effect Breaking China And Triggering Global Deflationary Bust: ‘Rapid Growth Can Cover Many Economic Sins’

By zenger.news | on August 15, 2023

By Shanthi Rexaline Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood said late Monday that Federal Reserve’s continued rate tightening will lead to deflation-induced rapid economic slowdown not only in the U.S. but also internationally. “The Fed has precipitated and exacerbated the risk of a global deflationary bust,” said Wood in a post on X, formerly called Twitter. The central bank’s “record-breaking” […]

