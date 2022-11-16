Capitalizing On Controversy, 40 Kanye West Owned Items Sold At Auction

By Chris Katje Rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia is hugely popular with fans — and often lucrative for sellers. To capitalize on the phenomenon, Julien’s Auctions held an Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll auction Nov. 11-13. Items included everything from Bob Dylan’s piano to Don McLean’s 1967 paisley shirt, a Gibson Les Paul played by Paul McCartney to an Elvis […]
