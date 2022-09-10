The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Can You Take Important Files Home With You When You Leave Your Job?

By Staff | on September 10, 2022

By Dr. James B. Ewers Jr.

I spent a considerable amount of time around student records. Some records were more confidential which caused me to use additional discretion and caution. Student records contain data and information that not everyone needs to see. A person whether they are related to the student or not can’t just arbitrarily come in and see a student’s record. As a student […]

