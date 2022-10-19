The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Can Going On A Trip Save A Relationship?

By zenger.news | on October 19, 2022

By Fatima Khalid Forty-two percent of Americans have fallen back in love with a partner after going on vacation together, according to a survey of 2,000 adults, which looked at the magic of vacationing – especially with others – and found that three-quarters of respondents said vacations are great for those looking to keep the spark alive in their relationship […]

