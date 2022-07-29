Campaign Arises To Move Paddington Bear Statue Back To Original Place

By Simona Kitanovska A campaign to move a statue of Paddington Bear back to its original position at the railway station where he was ‘discovered’ has been launched by TV presenter Martin Roberts. The Homes under the Hammer host, 59, wants the iconic figure returned to where the fictional bear was found by Mr. and Mrs. Brown at the west […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!