Calm Cop Talks Suicidal Man Down From Freeway Overpass

By Lee Bullen A calm police officer managed to talk a suicidal man down from a bridge over a busy freeway. The incident was filmed at Interstate 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 13. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a statement that officers responded after a call from a 29-year-old man who expressed suicidal thoughts. “The man told […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!