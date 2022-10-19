By Adriana Navarro As Hurricane Ian carved through Florida, calls to one mental health helpline skyrocketed. Collier County’s branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) saw a sharp increase in calls to its . Recommended from our partners The post Calls To Mental Health Helpline ‘skyrocket’ In Wake Of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Zenger News.
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!