The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Calls To Mental Health Helpline ‘skyrocket’ In Wake Of Hurricane Ian

By zenger.news | on October 19, 2022

By Adriana Navarro As Hurricane Ian carved through Florida, calls to one mental health helpline skyrocketed. Collier County’s branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) saw a sharp increase in calls to its . Recommended from our partners The post Calls To Mental Health Helpline ‘skyrocket’ In Wake Of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Zenger News.

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!