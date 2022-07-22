California’s Trees Are Dying, And Might Not Be Coming Back

By Martin M Barillas According to new research published in AGU Advances, scientists have quantified California’s loss of tree cover and how it evolved, showing in unprecedented detail the loss of trees over the span of 37 years. The co-authors used LANDSAT satellite data to document how California’s tree-cover changed in California from 1985-2021, being shrunk by wildfires, logging, and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!