Burton Calls Out Waters for Misleading Mailer

By Staff | on October 01, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton has called out fellow sheriff candidate T.K. Waters’ recent mailer as “garbage” produced to mislead the voters. “All of my life, I’ve refused to be bullied and this time is no different. TK Waters sent this flyer to voters loaded with half-truths and lies intended to fool you. It’s […]

