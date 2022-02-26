Burst Of Snow Squalls In Store For Northeast By Late Weekend

By Alyssa Smithmyer Forecasters say that a burst of winter weather will propel across the Northeast this weekend. An Arctic front projected to swing down from Canada into the Northeast will bring another round of snow showers and squalls. Snow showers are likely to develop across northern and central Michigan on Sunday morning before transitioning eastward into New York, central […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!