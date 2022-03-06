Burrough Made the Number “00” a trademark

Northside Legend passes at age 73, Ken Burrough was not only a neighborhood legend on Jacksonville’s Northside, but rose to becoming a “superstar” while a student at both Northwestern High, and then at Raines Senior High school back in the mid-60’s. During the time he grew up, it was not a big deal to play multiple sports in high school. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!