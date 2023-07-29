Buffalo Wild Wings Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over ‘Boneless Wings’

By Bibhu Pattnaik In March, Aimen Halim filed a class-action lawsuit against the food chain Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming that its “boneless wings” are nothing more than chicken nuggets. In the lawsuit, Halim alleged that the products are not wings at all but rather deep-fried slices of chicken breast. Indeed, in composition, the products are more akin to a chicken nugget than a chicken wing. On […]