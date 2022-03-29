Britain’s Oldest Pub Is Saved By Former Staff After Shock Closure

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska Britain’s oldest pub has been saved by former staff after its shock closure — and they’ve snubbed PETA’s calls for an animal-friendly name change and all-vegan menu. Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, which dates back to A.D. 793 and once hosted Oliver Cromwell, shut down in February due to the “devastating” impact of the COVID pandemic. Now its […]