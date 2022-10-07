The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Brief Warmup To Be Followed By November-like Chill In The Northeast

By zenger.news | on October 07, 2022

By Ryan Adamson Cool, cloudy, windy and wet weather conditions have stubbornly hung around over the last several days throughout the Northeast. The end of the week should offer a chance for areas to dry out and warm up, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that residents should not get used to the nicer weather because the coldest air of the season […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!