Border Guards Shell Russian Unit In Donetsk Village

By Lee Bullen In this released video, Ukrainian Border Guards shell a Russian unit in a Donetsk village. The graphic images, which were obtained from the National Guard of Ukraine, show what appear to be Russian vehicles making their way through the village and being hit by Ukrainian ordnance. The National Guard of Ukraine said they destroyed four BTR-82 armored […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!