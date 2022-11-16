The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Bob Dylan’s Love Letters To High School Sweetheart Expected To Be Auctioned 

By zenger.news | on November 16, 2022

By Brelaun Douglas Love letters written by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart Barbara Ann Hewitt are expected to sell for $800,000 at auction. The collection of 42 amorous letters from Hewitt’s estate is being auctioned off by RR Auction. “The archive is a never-before-seen window into Bob Dylan’s formative years,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at the Boston-based […]

