Boaters Speak Out After Being Stranded In Gulf For 28 Hours In Terrifying Ordeal

By Daniela Vivas Labrador Luan Nguyen, Phong Le and Son Nguyen were just guys going fishing on a Saturday morning. They never imagined Oct. 8 would be the day their boating, survival and swimming skills would all be put to the test. “The fishing trip actually started off as a regular fishing trip,” Le told AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Emmy […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!