Boat Explodes In Florida Marina Injuring Four People

By zenger.news | on August 23, 2022

By Georgina Jedikovska This footage shows an explosion on a boat in Florida nearly ripping the vessel in two and leaving four people injured. One woman was airlifted to the hospital, with a total of four people being injured after the explosion on the speedboat took place in a Florida marina. CCTV footage from a nearby building – shared by […]

