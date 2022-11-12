Blood Test To Diagnose Alzheimer’s Years Before Symptoms Develop Could Be Coming Soon

By Mark Waghorn A blood test that diagnoses Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop could be on the horizon. Scientists have identified chemicals linked to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) – an early sign of the disease. It could lead to drugs or lifestyle changes being prescribed when they are most likely to be effective. Corresponding author Professor Bin Xu, of North […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!