The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Blood Test To Diagnose Alzheimer’s Years Before Symptoms Develop Could Be Coming Soon

By zenger.news | on November 12, 2022

By Mark Waghorn A blood test that diagnoses Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop could be on the horizon. Scientists have identified chemicals linked to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) – an early sign of the disease. It could lead to drugs or lifestyle changes being prescribed when they are most likely to be effective. Corresponding author Professor Bin Xu, of North […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!