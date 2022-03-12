Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Black Unemployment Rate Improves Amid Historic Jobs Report

By Staff | on March 12, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

America – and most notably Black America – is back to work, declared President Joe Biden as he announced one of the most robust job reports in modern times. “History has been made here,” the president declared. The economy created 467,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate for Black workers fell to 6.9 percent and dropped to 5.8 percent […]

