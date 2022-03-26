Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Black Teen Gets Accepted into Nearly 50 Colleges, Offered More Than $1M in Scholarships

By Staff | on March 26, 2022

Makenzie Thompson, a high school student from South Fulton, Georgia, has been accepted to nearly 50 colleges. She said she was amazed when she realized she has also been awarded a total of more than $1.3 million in scholarships. “Once I hit a million I was like that’s kind of crazy. Like people don’t make a million in their lifetime,” […]

