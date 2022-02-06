Black History Month Opens with More than a Dozen Bomb Threats at HBCUs

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, February 1. The threats, the second such in two days, arrived on the first day of Black History Month. Howard University in Washington, D.C., again found itself the target of such ominous threats. The school issued a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday. “A bomb threat against the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!