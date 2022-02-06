Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Black History Month Opens with More than a Dozen Bomb Threats at HBCUs

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on February 05, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, February 1. The threats, the second such in two days, arrived on the first day of Black History Month. Howard University in Washington, D.C., again found itself the target of such ominous threats. The school issued a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday. “A bomb threat against the […]

