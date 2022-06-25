The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Black Couple From Florida Helping to Provide Affordable Housing to the Homeless

By Staff | on June 25, 2022

Meet Nyasha and Ike Chimbandi, a couple from West Palm Beach, Florida who help to provide affordable housing to underserved communities. They decided to start their non-profit organization called We Second Chance after a personal experience about 5 years ago with a homeless man that inspired them to offer him the opportunity to stay at their empty rental unit. That’s […]

