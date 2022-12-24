Black College Students Lead Movement to Eliminate Bias in Tech

From self-driving cars that can’t detect folks with darker skin to keep from running them over, to digital assistants like Siri that have trouble understanding non-White accents, technology is biased, and it is hurting Black folks. “A lot of people will look toward technology as the end all, be all solution to a lot of social issues, but often social […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!