Bitget Plans ‘Crypto Experience Day’ To Show Millennials, Gen Z What The Future Holds

By zenger.news | on August 02, 2023

By Murtuza Merchant Crypto derivatives and copy trading platform Bitget announced a ‘Crypto Experience Day’ program, in collaboration with partnering universities and blockchain organizations. The event, scheduled for Aug. 12, coincides with “International Youth Day” and will be hosted in nine countries and regions, including Japan, Argentina, Australia, Dubai, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, and India. Tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z […]

