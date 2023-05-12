The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Bitcoin Thief Who Stole Nearly $5 Million And Was Photographed In Cash-Filled Bathtub Gets 4 Years In Prison

By zenger.news | on May 12, 2023

By Bibhu Pattnaik On Thursday, Gary Harmon, a resident of Ohio, was sentenced to a four-year prison term after he pled guilty in January to stealing more than 712 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) from a computer seized by the federal government.  According to a release from the Department of Justice, Harmon must also give up “specific properties,” including the crypto holdings, which are valued at over $20 million.  This cryptocurrency bust has […]

