Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traded Mixed Amid CRV Hack Drama: Analyst Says King Crypto ‘Screaming Up’ As Halving Draws Near

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By Mehab Qureshi Major cryptocurrencies experienced a mixed trading session on Sunday evening, as market attention turned towards the turmoil surrounding Curve Finance and its CRV token. The U.S. July jobs report was released at the end of this week, falling slightly below economist forecasts. However, it had little impact on Bitcoin’s price. Looking ahead, next week will bring inflation […]

