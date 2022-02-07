Bioprinted Implant May Help Paralyzed People Walk Again

By Abigail Klein Leichman Medical science has not yet found a way to restore walking ability in someone paralyzed from a traumatic spinal cord injury. Within a few years, a first-of-its-kind 3D-printed spinal cord tissue implant, made from the patient’s own cells, could make that dream come true. Using technology developed over the course of a decade in Prof. Tal […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!