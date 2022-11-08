Binance To Dump All Holdings Of Bankman-Fried’s FTX Tokens

By Murtuza Merchant Binance (CRYPTO: BUSD) CEO Changpeng Zhao has said his company will liquidate its entire holding of the native token of cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT). He said it was amid “recent revelations that have come to light,” and that he would not support people who “lobby” against other industry players behind their backs. What Happened: Binance’s decision to offload FTT tokens was made after weeks […]