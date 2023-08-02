Binance Thrives In China Despite Cryptocurrency Trading Ban

By Mehab Qureshi Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly managed to maintain a significant presence in China, even after the country banned cryptocurrency trading in 2021. What Happened: Internal figures obtained by The Wall Street Journal, along with accounts from current and former employees, reveal that Chinese users traded a staggering $90 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!