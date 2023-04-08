Billions of Dollars Needed for Jacksonville’s Promised Neighborhoods

In 1968, the same year Dr. King was assassinated, a promise was made for a vote of support. The plan was to make Jacksonville a bigger city, among other things. In order to get that vote, promises of improvements were made to people living in the preconsolidated Jacksonville core areas. Support was given. Those words were never made […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!