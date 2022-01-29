Bieniemy Hopes To Pad Resume With Another Chiefs Trip To Super Bowl

By George A. Willis As the coordinator of the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense, Eric Bieniemy has had plenty to do with their being one of the top teams in the National Football League the last four years. The run includes a Super Bowl championship in 2020 and last year’s loss to Tampa Bay for the league title. Such success […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!