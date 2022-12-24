Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Investment to Electrify U.S. Postal Service Fleet

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced an historic, $9.6 billion investment over the next five years to electrify its delivery fleet. The USPS investment includes electrifying 75% of its new purpose-built Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) and a commitment to acquire 100% electric NGDVs starting in 2026. With the announcement, federal officials said the USPS “demonstrates how it is […]