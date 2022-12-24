Biden Administration Announces Plans to Drastically Reduce Homelessness Nationwide

In major U.S. cities, officials have either ramped up or dialogued about efforts to reduce homelessness, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcing plans to place the unhoused with severe untreated mental illness into hospitals among the strategies employed. Now, the Biden-Harris administration has decided to roll out a national push to reduce homelessness by 25% in two years. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!